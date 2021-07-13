A Roundtable Conversation: Alicia Ramírez talks to Dr. Alisa Hurwitz and Jesús Dávila as Empty Theaters Breed Mental Health Concerns

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Menninger Clinic, a nationally recognized leader in mental health treatment, education, and research, has teamed up with The Health Museum to offer parents and caregivers useful information through a convenient, free virtual program series called, "Parents, Let’s Talk Mental Health." The purpose of the series is to equip parents and caregivers with information that can help them better understand and care for the mental health of their children and themselves. Questions are welcome and parents are invited to submit questions in advance or during the virtual program.