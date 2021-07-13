A Roundtable Conversation: Alicia Ramírez talks to Dr. Alisa Hurwitz and Jesús Dávila as Empty Theaters Breed Mental Health Concerns
Good physical health includes rigorously working towards optimal mental wellness. Concerned about the mental health of theater artists and their audiences during this debilitating pandemic, Dr. Hurwitz launched the free “Musicals & Mental Health” series on Instagram Live. Alisa Hurwitz PsyD, or Dr. Drama as she’s more widely known on social media, sits at the intersection of mental health and theater. Prompted by the reality that COVID-19 could shutter some productions for good, and the shutdown could extend indefinitely, arts workers like Hailey Kilgore, Ann Harada, and Nik Walker shared their mental health challenges and coping strategies with Dr. Hurwitz. These conversations showed that the industry is ripe for change in how it addresses the mental health of the artists who keep the business running.brooklynrail.org
