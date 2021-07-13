Natik Awayez and His Songbook Of Melancholy

The Virgin Mary looks out at you from the surface of a woodcut. A Spanish-Latin label identifies her as Our Lady of Mount Carmel: MARIA DEL CARMELI. She holds the baby Jesus in her printed arms. She offers something out to you as well, although it is easy to miss at first. From her left hand hangs the rectangular tab of a scapular. Black printed lines connected to upper left and right corners represent the scapular’s cords, draped over María’s wrist. You can imagine reaching out and easily pulling this object off and down into your own space. Normally, a scapular would be worn around the believer’s neck, with one of its rectangular pendants hanging over the chest and the other between the shoulder blades. (The tabs come in pairs, something obscured but understood in the print.)