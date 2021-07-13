Natik Awayez and His Songbook Of Melancholy
The singer and oud player Natik Awayez has been involved with music since the 1980s, but hardly any of his work is currently available online. He’s dipped in and out of activity, down the decades, but a recent solo release, Manbarani, on the Sublime Frequencies label is now essential listening—pressed on vinyl this spring, but first released digitally in November 2020. Born in Iraq, and dwelling in Cairo since 2015, Awayez has also spent long phases living in Yemen and Sweden. Not surprisingly, this has made his songs “impure,” adopting aspects of varied Middle Eastern and North African traditions.brooklynrail.org
