Canadian Cowboy: The Unfolding Story of Darcy Windover

A few years back, I inhabited an office overlooking Eglinton Avenue, a block away from Yonge Street, in Toronto, and I could hear the music loud and clear. It was (I thought) a recording of Johnny Cash and June Carter singing their raucous country and western hit, “Jackson.” I walked over to where the musicians were playing in a store on the street, joined the audience of about five, and settled down to a concert of a fine series of country and western classics and some original songs. The lead singer and guitarist wore a cowboy shirt. He was a bit unkempt and was singing duets with a young woman, named Melanie Brule. I bought their CD, went home, and listened to it carefully.