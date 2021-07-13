Daniel Gibson: Ocotillo Song
The most recent exhibition by Los Angeles painter Daniel Gibson at Almine Rech summons various descriptors to mind: psychedelic, floral, surreal, Boschian. But the one that connects them all is autochthonous. Originally derived from the Greek word autokhthon (meaning "sprung from the land itself"), it is the most appropriate characterization of Gibson's body of work, which is to say a certain earthiness permeates Gibson's iconography of gardens, flowers, butterflies, and farmers, all sprouting up from the soil like the exhibition's namesake, the native ocotillo plant of southern California and northern Mexico. Gibson's earthiness has to do with labor, familial roots, family history, and genuine contemplation of this locality in particular. We see his specificity, for example, in Strawberry Fields (all works 2021), which pictures Gibson's mother picking strawberries in Salinas, surrounded by mountains beyond which the beaches of Monterey Bay and Marina touch the Pacific Ocean. This is a California that is still really Mexico.
