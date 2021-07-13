Daniel Gibson: Ocotillo Song

I met Lucy Raven 17 years ago, in 2004, when she was working as an editor at BOMB Magazine. She had read my books Between Dog & Wolf (1999) and Between the Eyes (2003), and approached me about being interviewed for BOMB's new “Theory + Practice” section. When she asked who I'd like to be interviewed by, I said Leon Golub, because he and I had been having an extended conversation, and since Lucy was also very interested in Golub’s work, we set that up. The night before the three of us were going to meet to record the conversation, Leon called me and said he didn’t think he was going to be able to come to the recording session, because he was on his way into the emergency room at NYU Hospital. “Leon, what’s wrong?” I asked. “Everything,” he said. “Is there anything I can do for you?” “Yeah,” he said, “you can go find me another body.” He died a month later. We ended up doing the BOMB interview with Hakim Bey asking the questions, and that was published in the Fall 2004 issue.