William Eric Brown: ColorStatic

By Jonathan Goodman
brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Eric Brown’s ColorStatic is a highly innovative show of TV screen-like tablets, spotted with random shapes that look both like abstract paintings and the static ones that used to be found on televisions. Brown fills a metal pan with two tubes of watercolor paint and waits—as long as a week—for the liquid to evaporate. He then presses wet plaster onto the paint residue, and the surface picks up the color in ways that turn it into a record of the hue’s impress. Sometimes the imprint of the wire mesh will be evident on the surface if Brown presses the plaster down hard on the dried, formerly-liquid color.

