Joshua Henkin’s Morningside Heights

By Are All Artists Mystics?
Cover picture for the articleDomestic life and familial grief have been the subjects of Joshua Henkin’s previous three novels: Swimming Across the Hudson (1997), Matrimony (2007), and the well-received The World Without You (2012), which was made into a movie of the same name a couple of years ago. Henkin lives in Brooklyn and directs the MFA program in Fiction Writing at Brooklyn College. His latest novel Morningside Heights, delayed from publication for one year because of COVID-19, is a tragedy in which a family copes with one member’s early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. It’s a gracefully written book, Henkin’s best so far, that manages to be emotionally moving, without being cloying or so overwhelmingly depressive as to be unreadable.

