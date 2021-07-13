Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Lisa Brice

By Claire Phillips
brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Woolf once declared, “A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction.” Woolf was addressing a room of female students at the University of Cambridge, against the backdrop of interwar Britain. She was outlining the obstacles that had historically prevented women from following creative paths.

brooklynrail.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matisse
Person
Roger Fry
Person
Gertrude Stein
Person
Yves Klein
Person
Vanessa Bell
Person
Nina Hamnett
Person
Picasso
Person
Virginia Woolf
Person
Edgar Degas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Tate Britain#Economy#Georgian#South African#European#Parisian#Bloomsbury#Renaissance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

Radiant Fugitives

In Radiant Fugitives, a multi-layered, multi-generational Sapphic novel, first-time author Nawaaz Ahmed writes the way an impressionist paints. He ensures the scenes unfold before the reader’s eyes. The 384-page novel is a bold, sweeping book featuring broad themes such as politics, sexuality, mixed-race marriage, and a dysfunctional family. Ahmed’s prose is imaginative and poetic, bringing readers into a week in the life of the Hussein women, comprised of sisters Seema and Tahera and mother, Nafeesa. The novel is narrated by Seema’s baby, Ishraaq, at the moment of his birth, and, at times, the story is told by an in-utero Ishraaq.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

A Tribute to SVA’s Art Writing MFA

For fifteen years, from 2006 to 2021, the MFA program in Art Criticism & Writing (which changed its name to Art Writing in 2015) invited some of the best and most prominent art writers to speak. The series was established by the founding Chair of the program, Thomas McEvilley, who presided over the first five events, and was then continued by the new chair, David Levi Strauss, to its conclusion. The first talks were held in the SVA Amphitheater on 23rd Street and 3rd Avenue, then moved to the SVA Theatre on 23rd Street and 9th Avenue, and finally to our own department library on 21st Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues. At that point, the series was renamed “Quijote Talks,” in honor of the storied El Quijote bar and restaurant in the Chelsea Hotel, where our students and faculty often went with the speakers for dinner and talk after the lectures. The name was also, of course, inspired by the errant knight himself, and the series consisted of pointed talks and discussions about relevant pasts and possible futures. Here’s the link to the archive: Quijote Talks & Lecture Series Archive.
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

Clairvoyant of the Small: The Life of Robert Walser

To talk about Robert Walser in a Walserian way, one needs to start with the small things, as it was those that truly gave his writing its essence. Susan Bernofsky, writer and literary translator, does just that. Bernofsky spent over three decades researching Walser’s life and writing. The biography born as a result of this expedition, Clairvoyant of the Small: The Life of Robert Walser (Yale University Press, 2021) is an affectionate, precise piece of writing that illustrates a man of complexities both personal and professional. It is an intimate portrait of an artist, soul-crushing in its realism, with all its valor and rigor. Reading Walser’s life, lived in between furnished rooms and towns, in between long walks, in between fame and complete isolation, the bearings of these events become more and more profound. Bernofsky has previously translated many works of Walser and she sees through the many hidden layers of his writing with well-informed clarity, scrutinizing his words with the mind of a translator and the heart of an admirer. Nothing of Walser’s methodical yet itinerant prose is lost on Bernofsky; on the contrary, it finds more meaning as the protagonist of another writer’s work.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Lucy Raven with David Levi Strauss

I met Lucy Raven 17 years ago, in 2004, when she was working as an editor at BOMB Magazine. She had read my books Between Dog & Wolf (1999) and Between the Eyes (2003), and approached me about being interviewed for BOMB's new “Theory + Practice” section. When she asked who I'd like to be interviewed by, I said Leon Golub, because he and I had been having an extended conversation, and since Lucy was also very interested in Golub’s work, we set that up. The night before the three of us were going to meet to record the conversation, Leon called me and said he didn’t think he was going to be able to come to the recording session, because he was on his way into the emergency room at NYU Hospital. “Leon, what’s wrong?” I asked. “Everything,” he said. “Is there anything I can do for you?” “Yeah,” he said, “you can go find me another body.” He died a month later. We ended up doing the BOMB interview with Hakim Bey asking the questions, and that was published in the Fall 2004 issue.
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

Kevin Prufer’s The Art of Fiction

Thanks to the collective efforts of social justice activists the world over, it is virtually impossible for any American responsible for cultural production to avoid persistent systemic inequities formerly muted or ignored. In the case of poet Kevin Prufer, whose work has long been informed by a genuine commitment to ethics, The Art of Fiction, his eighth collection of verse, spotlights uncomfortable truths with compassionate force. As the title of the book suggests, Prufer accomplishes this through an inventive, supple storytelling style that binds memories and hypotheticals to various fictional forms. The bulk of the collection is comprised of poems in which multiple narratives initially run parallel, then gradually angle towards one another and ultimately intersect. Through several deft maneuvers, seemingly distinct lines of inquiry merge and blend with unexpected coherence. Thus, Prufer’s craftsmanship tells its own story, an unlikely tale of suspense, whereby various materials are selected and shaped into the ineffable yet palpable structure that produces the poem. If the best storytellers invent realities to establish a kind of veracity that witness and memory alone cannot manage, their very inventions become facts themselves, entities as tangible as orchids, Tupperware, and contaminated water. The best poems in The Art of Fiction are phenomenal in both senses of that word.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Dave McKenzie with Maddie Klett

Disturbing the View at the Whitney is a performance happening throughout the summer by New York-based artist Dave McKenzie. McKenzie uses window-washing instruments to activate the museum’s floor-to-ceiling windows by repeatedly, and rhythmically, apply a chalky substance. This action indeed disturbs the view to the stunning vistas overlooking Lower Manhattan.
Museumsbrooklynrail.org

Wangechi Mutu

Thin gold ribs protrude from the torso of Wangechi Mutu’s MamaRay (2020), a bronze manta ray-woman sculpture burnished to a dark brown, almost black, patina. The oval head, crowned by a deep widow’s peak dotted by truncated domes of varying sizes, features wide-set eyes that are narrowed to slits. Within the white cube of Gladstone Gallery, it exudes a sense of self-possession, even hauteur. At the Legion of Honor, another edition of Mama Ray is installed in the Court of Honor, an outdoor pavilion flanked by the museum’s iconic neoclassical columns. There, Mama Ray sits next to an enlarged version of Rodin’s The Thinker and a glass pyramid similar to I.M. Pei’s at the Louvre. It’s a fitting entrance to a feisty dialogue between Mutu’s exhibition I Am Speaking, Are You Listening? and the Legion of Honor’s European collection.
Brooklyn, NYbrooklynrail.org

Joshua Henkin’s Morningside Heights

Domestic life and familial grief have been the subjects of Joshua Henkin’s previous three novels: Swimming Across the Hudson (1997), Matrimony (2007), and the well-received The World Without You (2012), which was made into a movie of the same name a couple of years ago. Henkin lives in Brooklyn and directs the MFA program in Fiction Writing at Brooklyn College. His latest novel Morningside Heights, delayed from publication for one year because of COVID-19, is a tragedy in which a family copes with one member’s early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. It’s a gracefully written book, Henkin’s best so far, that manages to be emotionally moving, without being cloying or so overwhelmingly depressive as to be unreadable.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Ruth Hardinger: Transcending Fields

The sculptor and painter Ruth Hardinger arrived in New York from Iowa in the early 1970s. Given her experience of growing up in visually expansive farm country, she brought with her an essential focus on the experience of three-dimensional space. Over the years of living and working as an artist—primarily a sculptor—in New York, her reference to space merged with a strong commitment to environmentalism. Perhaps ironically, the materials most apparent in her work are those of urban detritus, namely cast concrete and corrugated cardboard, a somewhat unusual combination that is difficult to maneuver together. Even so, Harding has been able to conceive a broad range of highly unpredictable forms from these materials. One of the anticipatory delights of this vast, nearly overwhelming, survey of Hardinger’s work on view at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City is coming to terms with this remarkable formal diversity.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Giuseppe Penone with Francesca Pietropaolo and Alexis Dahan

On the occasion of the exhibit Giuseppe Penone at Marian Goodman Gallery in New York, which ran from March 9 to April 17, 2021, Rail Editor-at-Large Francesca Pietropaolo and contributor Alexis Dahan held a public conversation with Giuseppe Penone on April 9, over Zoom, discussing touch, color, the book as physical object, sculpture, poetry, animism, Man’s relationship to Nature, and much more. What follows is the edited text of that interview, which took place in Italian (with simultaneous translation in English) and appears here in English translation (translation by Angela Brisotto and Francesca Pietropaolo).
Visual Artbrooklynrail.org

You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby: The Sapphire Show

The project of Black freedom dreaming has always been an exercise in kinship. Among the devastatingly beautiful examples of this truth are the collectives of Black artists and creators who have found a home in each other’s friendship, vision, and work. The Sapphire Show, the first known exhibition dedicated to Black women artists in the United States, holds a special place in this history. A collaboration between Gloria Bohanon, Betye Saar, Senga Nengudi (then Sue Irons), Yvonne Cole Meo, Eileen Nelson (then Eileen Abdulrashid), and Suzanne Jackson, the five-day exhibition was a watershed moment for Black women artists, ushering in a dream of collective self-definition that few other avenues afforded them. The exhibition was hosted in 1970 at Gallery 32, a Los Angeles gallery and arts collective founded in 1969 by Suzanne Jackson. Born in a political moment textured by both the growing Black Arts Movement and the ripe sense of potentiality that followed the Watts Rebellion of 1965, Gallery 32 was among a collection of spaces in LA that offered Black artists of the time the opportunity to gather, collaborate, and experiment. Over the course of its three-year tenure, the gallery welcomed the effulgent imaginations of artists including David Hammons, Emory Douglas, and of course, the six women exhibited in the Sapphire Show.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Gregg Bordowitz: I Wanna Be Well

Immediately establishes the varied scope of the artist’s practice. His video work Habit (2001) plays in a corner with two seats in front of the intimate screen. On either side, in vinyl, are the first three poems from Debris Fields (2014), but the rest of the series of 24 appear in numerical order throughout the exhibit. In 1995, the same year that the first HIV protease inhibitors came to market, he drew a self-portrait almost daily. In the open, airy room, the spoken words coming from the video and the words on the walls swirl around as one looks at the framed faces. There is a light touch here that nonetheless manages to be immersive. The retrospective is selective in its offerings, and though much is necessarily missing, there is no sense of lack, but rather encouragement to seek out more on your own.
Theater & Dancebrooklynrail.org

Eight Commandments of Choreography

The subtle interplay between the I and the me. Within the next month, the yearlong presentation of The subtle interplay between the I and the me at the Kolumba in Cologne, Germany, draws to a close. For this unusual pairing of art and dance, Kolumba, the museum of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cologne, teamed up with tanz.Köln, the stages of Cologne, inviting choreographers and dancers to take over the museum galleries. The result has been a delicate pas de deux between the two institutions, the exhibition and live performance formats, making for a lively work-in-progress and choreographed sequence in eight chapters.
Museumsgermany.travel

Documenta 15: Contemporary Art

Every five years, documenta transforms Kassel into a museum for contemporary art for exactly 100 days. The 15th documenta will be curated by an artist collective from Indonesia and will take place from 18 June to 25 September 2022. The performance artist Joseph Beuys planted 700 oak trees in 1982...
Musicbrooklynrail.org

Reaching For Transcendence

Inherent in every composition that’s made a dent in folk and traditional music is a sort of gestation period. And while each song has its own unique trajectory, there’s a future when it’ll be twisted and wrenched into something new. The eventual familiarity at the end of each one of those transformations puts a listener in touch with both granular music developments and the past—a source of common history.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Maren Hassinger

Maren Hassinger’s new work, commissioned for Dia Bridgehampton, frays the boundaries between artistic genres by circling back to a formative material, process, and politics of her five-decade practice: fiber. The artist’s investigation of this medium began in 1970, when she enrolled in Bernard Kester’s newly minted Fiber Structure graduate program at the University of California, Los Angeles, after being rejected by the sculpture department. During the heyday of anti-form, Post-Minimalism, and Process art, her studies came at a moment when textiles moved away from a primary relationship with the wall and towards sculptural space. Kester encouraged his students to consider fiber as structural order and gathered together works by experimental artists including Magdalena Abkanowicz, Sheila Hicks, and Claire Zeisler in his groundbreaking 1971 exhibition Deliberate Entanglements at UCLA Art Galleries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy