The Sound of America: Jeanne Thornton’s Summer Fun
When you hear about a book called Summer Fun that’s about a ’60s rock band à la The Beach Boys you may have a particular idea for the cover, maybe even the story. Close your eyes, picture it—because that’s the only time you’ll experience your assumption of the book. Summer Fun by Jeanne Thornton is an epistolary novel that is as much mystery as cultural analysis and rewards the reader by never giving us what we expect or what we think we want.brooklynrail.org
