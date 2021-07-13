Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Sound of America: Jeanne Thornton’s Summer Fun

By Corinne Manning
brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you hear about a book called Summer Fun that’s about a ’60s rock band à la The Beach Boys you may have a particular idea for the cover, maybe even the story. Close your eyes, picture it—because that’s the only time you’ll experience your assumption of the book. Summer Fun by Jeanne Thornton is an epistolary novel that is as much mystery as cultural analysis and rewards the reader by never giving us what we expect or what we think we want.

brooklynrail.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Trans Women#Truth#Angels Of Gender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Desert
News Break
Music
Related
Kidsnewspressnow.com

DONNA'S DAY: Water play offers cool summer fun

Kids can splash it, squirt it, sprinkle it, stir it, pour it or spray it. In fact, practically the only thing kids can't do with water is break it! That's why playing with water is so much fun, especially when the temperatures soar and the whole family needs to cool down.
New Bedford, MAHerald News

Free outdoor concerts offered in New Bedford's Summer Sound Series

NEW BEDFORD — Free outdoor concerts at Custom House Square in downtown New Bedford in the Summer Sound Series run Thursdays through August. Presented by the City of New Bedford in partnership with The Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, the Summer Sound Series offers an array of live music including Americana, jazz, blues, Cabo Verdean, R&B, bluegrass, indie pop and Grateful Dead tunes.
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

field recordings of mind in morning

The young dog runs the hills & far across the pasture. a neighbor & his boy arrive at dusk to shoot deer & coyote. somewhat far away a poet-friend’s heart is racing. an aunt & her nephews fight over who deserves her mother’s money. this is the way that twisted...
MusicPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Hear Prince’s Song ‘Hot Summer’ From ‘Welcome 2 America’

In anticipation of the upcoming Welcome 2 America album, the Prince estate has teased the previously unreleased song “Hot Summer” via Tik Tok. “The #Welcome2America track ‘Hot Summer’ is now available to preview exclusively on TikTok,” proclaimed a message on the official Prince Facebook page. ‘Soundtrack your own ‘Hot Summer’ by using the song when you create your next TikTok video.”
MoviesPosted by
EDNPub

Sounds Like Summer Movie in the Park

It wouldn’t be summer without movies in the park! Sounds Like Summer is back for the 2021 season. This year, movie events will also include mini art shows, handcrafted artisan goods, and a beverage bar!. Raya and the Last Dragon, released this year, follows lone warrior Raya and the legendary...
Auburn, WAparentmap.com

Auburn's Summer Sounds Concert Series

Get out and enjoy a summer evening and listen to some great local Northwest bands on Thursdays this summer! The City of Auburn present Summer Sounds over the course of 6 weeks at Les Gove Park. Grab a blank or lawn chairs and come support local musicians and enjoy a wonderful evening.
Bettendorf, IAQuad-Cities Times

Summer fun is back in 2021

Just because school is out for the summer, it doesn't mean kids around the QC are lacking in fun and educational opportunities. Bettendorf alone has many summer activities for kids of all ages. Here are some of the highlights:. BERÉSKIN GALLERY & ART ACADEMY For aspiring young artists, the Beréskin...
Musicbrooklynrail.org

Reaching For Transcendence

Inherent in every composition that’s made a dent in folk and traditional music is a sort of gestation period. And while each song has its own unique trajectory, there’s a future when it’ll be twisted and wrenched into something new. The eventual familiarity at the end of each one of those transformations puts a listener in touch with both granular music developments and the past—a source of common history.
Travelchesapeakefamily.com

Spend the Day at Six Flags America – Summer Fun

Visit Six Flags America for a fun day of rides and waterslides, and check out the amusement park’s newest attractions. Ride the Firebird, a floorless coaster takes you on nine-story drop before thrilling loop and corkscrew inversions, plus a figure-eight finale, on more than half a mile of track. Other Thrill Rides include the Harley Quinn Spinsanity, the Batwing Coaster, and Superman Ride of Steel.
Rochelle, ILRochelle News-Leader

Summer is fun at the library

Summer time is one of my favorite seasons at the library. The library staff enjoys helping all of our patrons and seeing what everyone is enjoying for their summer reads. Summer is not only a great time to catch up on reading, but it has been proven that keeping up with reading during the summer prevents what the experts call “the summer slide.”
Artsmoderndrummer.com

7 Cymbals for Ringing In the Sounds of the Summer

Many years ago, the jazz-guitar teacher who had the misfortune of trying to teach me there was more to the art of guitar than Marc Bolan and Mick Ronson dragged me to a local drum shop to hear his drummer audition cymbals. I thought I was being punished for loving the Kinks. The idea of a ping-ping-crash-splash-kerrang assault all afternoon did not seem much fun at all, but my teacher felt it would do me some kind of good to discern the subtle and unsubtle timbres of different rides, crashes, and hi-hats. At first, all I heard was noise. But eventually, my ears became attuned to the variations of sound, and I discovered all the incredible colors cymbals bring to a musical production. Lesson learned. Duh.
Westbrook, CTzip06.com

Sounds of Summer in Westbrook

Blondie and Beyond’s Cheryl Tracy and Jaime Sherwood on guitar perform on the Westbrook Green. The band had a very enthusiastic crowd on its feet on July 16.
AdvocacyPosted by
9&10 News

ArtBright’s Summer Family FREE Fun

ArtBright is giving away weekly free Art Kits and Plant Kits this summer for a limited number of local families that are in financial need and have vulnerable youth or children with disabilities living at home. Qualified families can register on ArtBright’s Facebook event page for the free kits and send a private message to ArtBright Admin following the event registration details posted on Facebook.
Hilton, NY13 WHAM

Summer fun: Sights and sounds of the Hilton Fire Department carnival

Hilton, N.Y. — Night two of the Hilton Fire Department's carnival kicked off with a grand parade. People of all ages lined the streets Thursday to enjoy the procession to the carnival grounds, which feature games, rides, live music, and food. The carnival runs through Saturday. Click here for more...
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

Kevin Prufer’s The Art of Fiction

Thanks to the collective efforts of social justice activists the world over, it is virtually impossible for any American responsible for cultural production to avoid persistent systemic inequities formerly muted or ignored. In the case of poet Kevin Prufer, whose work has long been informed by a genuine commitment to ethics, The Art of Fiction, his eighth collection of verse, spotlights uncomfortable truths with compassionate force. As the title of the book suggests, Prufer accomplishes this through an inventive, supple storytelling style that binds memories and hypotheticals to various fictional forms. The bulk of the collection is comprised of poems in which multiple narratives initially run parallel, then gradually angle towards one another and ultimately intersect. Through several deft maneuvers, seemingly distinct lines of inquiry merge and blend with unexpected coherence. Thus, Prufer’s craftsmanship tells its own story, an unlikely tale of suspense, whereby various materials are selected and shaped into the ineffable yet palpable structure that produces the poem. If the best storytellers invent realities to establish a kind of veracity that witness and memory alone cannot manage, their very inventions become facts themselves, entities as tangible as orchids, Tupperware, and contaminated water. The best poems in The Art of Fiction are phenomenal in both senses of that word.
Kidswinonapost.com

St. Stan’s kids have fun, keep learning in summer

Combining academics and fun in summer programming may be just the recipe for success that Cotter Schools staff were looking for to tackle pandemic learning loss and show students a good season in the sun. Elementary and middle school students are learning about everything from Latin America to basketball this summer as staff work to give them an enjoyable break and help them catch up for next school year.
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

Let’s Not Talk Anymore

Published almost exactly a year after the debut of her comic, Sweet Time (2020), Weng Pixin’s wonderful follow-up, Let’s Not Talk Anymore, is a spectral tapestry of mothers and daughters. A book of historical memory in the guise of a child’s scrapbook, Let’s Not Talk Anymore traces a matrilineage: the artist’s great-grandmother, Kuān (宽 or “wide”); her grandmother, Mèi (妹 or “little sis”); her mother, Bīng (冰 or “ice”); the artist herself, Bǐ (or “beautiful); and the artist’s imaginary daughter, Rita. Spanning the years 1908 to 2032, the artist paints a picture of her ancestors, herself, and her imaginary daughter, each at the age of 15. Carefully woven, the interlocking narrative fibers are tightly intertwined. The connecting thread for these intergenerational stories is the invisible labor of sewing, gardening, drawing, and painting.
New Orleans, LAnolalibrary.org

That’s a wrap on Virtual SUMMER FUN 2021!

From drag queen storytimes to zoo visits, music-making workshops to financial literacy workshops, author talks to tai chi, and so much more, thank you all so much for helping us make this summer so fun. To the more than 4,300 New Orleanians who participated, congratulations on your reading and BINGO... (More)
MusicJones County News

JCHS BAND: The sounds of summer

In the blazing summer heat, the Marching Greyhounds are readying for the season, in part through their ongoing band camp which began last week. Both the marching band members playing instruments plus auxiliary members such as the color guard logged plenty of time on the field at JCHS as they work steadfastly toward entertaining and firing up the crowd on Friday nights during Greyhound football games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy