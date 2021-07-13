You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby: The Sapphire Show

The project of Black freedom dreaming has always been an exercise in kinship. Among the devastatingly beautiful examples of this truth are the collectives of Black artists and creators who have found a home in each other’s friendship, vision, and work. The Sapphire Show, the first known exhibition dedicated to Black women artists in the United States, holds a special place in this history. A collaboration between Gloria Bohanon, Betye Saar, Senga Nengudi (then Sue Irons), Yvonne Cole Meo, Eileen Nelson (then Eileen Abdulrashid), and Suzanne Jackson, the five-day exhibition was a watershed moment for Black women artists, ushering in a dream of collective self-definition that few other avenues afforded them. The exhibition was hosted in 1970 at Gallery 32, a Los Angeles gallery and arts collective founded in 1969 by Suzanne Jackson. Born in a political moment textured by both the growing Black Arts Movement and the ripe sense of potentiality that followed the Watts Rebellion of 1965, Gallery 32 was among a collection of spaces in LA that offered Black artists of the time the opportunity to gather, collaborate, and experiment. Over the course of its three-year tenure, the gallery welcomed the effulgent imaginations of artists including David Hammons, Emory Douglas, and of course, the six women exhibited in the Sapphire Show.