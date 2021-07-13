Cancel
Photography

Erik Kessels and Thomas Sauvin’s Talk Soon

By Aida Amoako
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErik Kessels and Thomas Sauvin, with text by Kingston Trinder and design by Capucine Labarthe. In the spring of 2020, Dutch artist and curator Erik Kessels sent his friend French photography collector Thomas Sauvin a photograph of a run-down car. Sauvin responded with an image of a worse-for-wear car radiator featuring the pointing hand and slippered feet of an unknown figure. Thus started a wordless dialogue between the two which spanned several months as the world began to lockdown and quarantine amid the worsening pandemic. The result of that conversation is Talk Soon, a five by seven inch, spiral-bounded tearaway photo-postcard book featuring some 120 images passed between them. Despite the situation that became the impetus for Kessels and Sauvin’s back and forth, there is a sense of play and irreverence in their photo-based conversation which utilizes the kitschy and whimsical as much as it does the quotidian.

