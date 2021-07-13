Blind Faith

Nine members young and old from First Baptist Church in Lenoir City were baptized Sunday at the Tugaloo Beach Pavilion off Highway 444. “One of the things that I love actually doing this is because a lot of times people attribute it to a building or to a baptistry and it really should be attributed to Jesus,” the Rev. John Hunn, senior pastor, said. “I mean it’s the three marks of the Christian ... death, burial and resurrection. What I think it does is it simplifies the symbol that Jesus gave us and — I want to hesitate that it’s more meaningful because I don’t want to take away from people who do it there — but there are distractions sometimes in a building where here it’s just you’re out in the open and it’s about as raw as it can be in a good way. I think people just really appreciate the fact that it’s not about a building, it’s about the three symbols.”