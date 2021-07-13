Blind Faith
In 2019, a small painting found in the kitchen of an elderly Frenchwoman sold at auction for almost 27 million dollars. The high price reflects the work’s rarity; it is one of only 11 works attributed to the Florentine artist Cimabue (ca. 1240–1301), cited by Dante and celebrated by Vasari as the harbinger of Italian Renaissance painting. Painted with bright tempera and shimmering gold leaf, it depicts a scene of incredible violence. A captive Christ stands in the center of a city, surrounded by angry men who strike him with sticks and swords.brooklynrail.org
