Onyedika Chuke: The Forever Museum Archive_Circa 6000BCE

In The Forever Museum Archive_Circa 6000BCE, on view at the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s Art Center on Governor’s Island until October 31, Onyedika Chuke presents new iterations from his decade-long ever-expanding body of work, The Forever Museum Archive. Unveiled for the first time in 2011 at his alma mater Cooper Union, the archive includes an assortment of art and non-art objects, hand-made sculptures, texts, and moving images. First conceived as an essay during an extensive trip in Libya in 2011, the artist explores structures of power, systems of oppression, and modes of operandi that guide modern society. Each iteration, showcased at “site museums”—including the American Academy in Rome, Extenso in France, the Verbier Sculpture Park in Switzerland, and several locations in New York City, including the Drawing Center and the Socrates Sculpture Park—has urged viewers to reexamine their suppositions about our world. In this version, Chuke links history and society through the feet of Hermes, the severed head of Hercules, and clips from Ameican History X (1998)—the cult classic film capturing the zeitgeist of Southern California neo-Nazi culture.