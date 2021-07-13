Lifting the Ban

Every morning, we wake up, go outside, and check to see if the burned cars are still there. Two white rental vans, half-melted into the asphalt, sit side by side in their parking spots on the street, releasing fumes of charred rubber for weeks. Shards of glass remain scattered on the ground, with steering wheels, seats, and engines all burned to a crisp. The white foam on the curb offers a clue, but there’s no real indication as to what happened. So, day after day, on the way to the kindergarten, the park, the playground, we pass by the burned cars, and marvel at their negative awe. To the child, cars are everything. And thus to see them so utterly destroyed, wrecked, and broken, just sitting there, powerless, unmoved, is a shock to the normal perception of the world. Cars don’t burn. Burned cars don’t stay. Where is the tow truck? The repairman? Who burned them? Why? The image of the burned cars is so strong that we have to talk about it all the time. But it’s not enough, so we draw them, every day, again and again, until we’ve mastered their power, their mystique. Every car is now a burned car, every vehicle is now inflamed. That is the only way to contain the barbarism of the image, not to shun it or praise it, but to repeat it, to remember it, to work through it as if it was one’s own doing, to make it one's own, to appropriate it, to own it.