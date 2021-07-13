Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Lifting the Ban

By Jacob Blumenfeld
brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery morning, we wake up, go outside, and check to see if the burned cars are still there. Two white rental vans, half-melted into the asphalt, sit side by side in their parking spots on the street, releasing fumes of charred rubber for weeks. Shards of glass remain scattered on the ground, with steering wheels, seats, and engines all burned to a crisp. The white foam on the curb offers a clue, but there’s no real indication as to what happened. So, day after day, on the way to the kindergarten, the park, the playground, we pass by the burned cars, and marvel at their negative awe. To the child, cars are everything. And thus to see them so utterly destroyed, wrecked, and broken, just sitting there, powerless, unmoved, is a shock to the normal perception of the world. Cars don’t burn. Burned cars don’t stay. Where is the tow truck? The repairman? Who burned them? Why? The image of the burned cars is so strong that we have to talk about it all the time. But it’s not enough, so we draw them, every day, again and again, until we’ve mastered their power, their mystique. Every car is now a burned car, every vehicle is now inflamed. That is the only way to contain the barbarism of the image, not to shun it or praise it, but to repeat it, to remember it, to work through it as if it was one’s own doing, to make it one's own, to appropriate it, to own it.

brooklynrail.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emil Cioran
Person
Franz Rosenzweig
Person
Kant
Person
Maimonides
Person
Herbert Marcuse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Accident#Jewish#Torah#27 15#Hebrews#The Frankfurt School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
PoliticsBBC

German lawyers wrangle over pensioner's WW2 tank in basement

Lawyers in Germany are wrangling over how to deal with a pensioner who stored a World War Two tank, anti-aircraft gun and torpedo in his basement. The items were removed from a house in the northern town of Heikendorf in 2015 with the help of the army. Prosecutors and defence...
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Ruth Hardinger: Transcending Fields

The sculptor and painter Ruth Hardinger arrived in New York from Iowa in the early 1970s. Given her experience of growing up in visually expansive farm country, she brought with her an essential focus on the experience of three-dimensional space. Over the years of living and working as an artist—primarily a sculptor—in New York, her reference to space merged with a strong commitment to environmentalism. Perhaps ironically, the materials most apparent in her work are those of urban detritus, namely cast concrete and corrugated cardboard, a somewhat unusual combination that is difficult to maneuver together. Even so, Harding has been able to conceive a broad range of highly unpredictable forms from these materials. One of the anticipatory delights of this vast, nearly overwhelming, survey of Hardinger’s work on view at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City is coming to terms with this remarkable formal diversity.
Museumsbrooklynrail.org

Wangechi Mutu

Thin gold ribs protrude from the torso of Wangechi Mutu’s MamaRay (2020), a bronze manta ray-woman sculpture burnished to a dark brown, almost black, patina. The oval head, crowned by a deep widow’s peak dotted by truncated domes of varying sizes, features wide-set eyes that are narrowed to slits. Within the white cube of Gladstone Gallery, it exudes a sense of self-possession, even hauteur. At the Legion of Honor, another edition of Mama Ray is installed in the Court of Honor, an outdoor pavilion flanked by the museum’s iconic neoclassical columns. There, Mama Ray sits next to an enlarged version of Rodin’s The Thinker and a glass pyramid similar to I.M. Pei’s at the Louvre. It’s a fitting entrance to a feisty dialogue between Mutu’s exhibition I Am Speaking, Are You Listening? and the Legion of Honor’s European collection.
Theater & Dancebrooklynrail.org

Eight Commandments of Choreography

The subtle interplay between the I and the me. Within the next month, the yearlong presentation of The subtle interplay between the I and the me at the Kolumba in Cologne, Germany, draws to a close. For this unusual pairing of art and dance, Kolumba, the museum of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cologne, teamed up with tanz.Köln, the stages of Cologne, inviting choreographers and dancers to take over the museum galleries. The result has been a delicate pas de deux between the two institutions, the exhibition and live performance formats, making for a lively work-in-progress and choreographed sequence in eight chapters.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Anjem Choudary, a radical preacher, has had his ban on public speaking lifted.

Anjem Choudary, a radical preacher, has had his ban on public speaking lifted. The restriction on Anjem Choudary, a radical preacher, speaking in public is being lifted as his license terms, which were imposed following his release from prison, come to an end. The extremist was sentenced to five years...
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

Radiant Fugitives

In Radiant Fugitives, a multi-layered, multi-generational Sapphic novel, first-time author Nawaaz Ahmed writes the way an impressionist paints. He ensures the scenes unfold before the reader’s eyes. The 384-page novel is a bold, sweeping book featuring broad themes such as politics, sexuality, mixed-race marriage, and a dysfunctional family. Ahmed’s prose is imaginative and poetic, bringing readers into a week in the life of the Hussein women, comprised of sisters Seema and Tahera and mother, Nafeesa. The novel is narrated by Seema’s baby, Ishraaq, at the moment of his birth, and, at times, the story is told by an in-utero Ishraaq.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Giuseppe Penone with Francesca Pietropaolo and Alexis Dahan

On the occasion of the exhibit Giuseppe Penone at Marian Goodman Gallery in New York, which ran from March 9 to April 17, 2021, Rail Editor-at-Large Francesca Pietropaolo and contributor Alexis Dahan held a public conversation with Giuseppe Penone on April 9, over Zoom, discussing touch, color, the book as physical object, sculpture, poetry, animism, Man’s relationship to Nature, and much more. What follows is the edited text of that interview, which took place in Italian (with simultaneous translation in English) and appears here in English translation (translation by Angela Brisotto and Francesca Pietropaolo).
WorldBBC

Canterbury Cathedral stained glass is among world's oldest

New research indicates that some stained glass windows from Canterbury Cathedral may be among the oldest in the world. The panels, depicting the Ancestors of Christ, have been re-dated using a new, non-destructive technique. The analysis indicates that some of them may date back to the mid-1100s. The windows would...
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

Clairvoyant of the Small: The Life of Robert Walser

To talk about Robert Walser in a Walserian way, one needs to start with the small things, as it was those that truly gave his writing its essence. Susan Bernofsky, writer and literary translator, does just that. Bernofsky spent over three decades researching Walser’s life and writing. The biography born as a result of this expedition, Clairvoyant of the Small: The Life of Robert Walser (Yale University Press, 2021) is an affectionate, precise piece of writing that illustrates a man of complexities both personal and professional. It is an intimate portrait of an artist, soul-crushing in its realism, with all its valor and rigor. Reading Walser’s life, lived in between furnished rooms and towns, in between long walks, in between fame and complete isolation, the bearings of these events become more and more profound. Bernofsky has previously translated many works of Walser and she sees through the many hidden layers of his writing with well-informed clarity, scrutinizing his words with the mind of a translator and the heart of an admirer. Nothing of Walser’s methodical yet itinerant prose is lost on Bernofsky; on the contrary, it finds more meaning as the protagonist of another writer’s work.
Museumsbrooklynrail.org

Elisabeth Kley: Minutes of Sand

Elisabeth Kley’s first solo museum exhibition reminds me of the National Art Museum of Catalonia in Barcelona. Much of the museum is a wonderland of intimate spaces: the disembodied frescoed interiors of myriad early medieval chapels. In some traditions, depictions of paradise take the form of zones of rich alternating bands of bright color and eternally repeated patterns, and Kley has created a space like this, albeit temporarily. In her installation of black and white large-scale geometric pottery, floor panels, and three color screen-printed wall hangings, Edouard Benedictus Lotus, X’s and Stripes, and After Bakst (all 2020), Kley imagines heaven, or at least an alternate realm, not as an aery cloud-filled firmament, but of geometric perfection and the comforting repetition of vegetal forms, rolling waves, and architectural detail.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Onyedika Chuke: The Forever Museum Archive_Circa 6000BCE

In The Forever Museum Archive_Circa 6000BCE, on view at the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s Art Center on Governor’s Island until October 31, Onyedika Chuke presents new iterations from his decade-long ever-expanding body of work, The Forever Museum Archive. Unveiled for the first time in 2011 at his alma mater Cooper Union, the archive includes an assortment of art and non-art objects, hand-made sculptures, texts, and moving images. First conceived as an essay during an extensive trip in Libya in 2011, the artist explores structures of power, systems of oppression, and modes of operandi that guide modern society. Each iteration, showcased at “site museums”—including the American Academy in Rome, Extenso in France, the Verbier Sculpture Park in Switzerland, and several locations in New York City, including the Drawing Center and the Socrates Sculpture Park—has urged viewers to reexamine their suppositions about our world. In this version, Chuke links history and society through the feet of Hermes, the severed head of Hercules, and clips from Ameican History X (1998)—the cult classic film capturing the zeitgeist of Southern California neo-Nazi culture.
Visual Artbrooklynrail.org

On Being Sane

Roger Cardinal coined the term “outsider” in 1972, using examples of European art, and specifically the work of psychiatric hospital patients collected by the artist Jean Dubuffet under the heading of Art Brut.1 He argued therein for both the specificity and salience of visual displays of excessive subjectivity, and prized artists for summoning forth inner visions. Like Dubuffet, Cardinal kept outsider art and its ecstatic devotional practices apart from mainstream culture, characterizing tendencies of alienation, whether through developmental disabilities, psychosis, or the seemingly more benign but no less determinant geographical remove from urban modernity. Thus we have the making of antimodern ciphers, freer and more authentic than professional artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy