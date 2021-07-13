Jia Zhang-Ke with Anthony Hawley

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSince his first feature film Xiao Wu was released in 1997, Jia Zhang-Ke has crafted a body of work attuned to the sweeping economic shifts his home country of China has experienced over the past 30–40 years. An archeologist of China’s massive transformations, Jia has spent his career unraveling China’s extreme growth and its impact on individuals and communities. His narrative and documentary films blend a unique empathy toward their subjects with a cool, often critical lens aimed at decades of the most unprecedented sustained economic growth in the modern era.

