Jia Zhang-Ke with Anthony Hawley

Immediately establishes the varied scope of the artist’s practice. His video work Habit (2001) plays in a corner with two seats in front of the intimate screen. On either side, in vinyl, are the first three poems from Debris Fields (2014), but the rest of the series of 24 appear in numerical order throughout the exhibit. In 1995, the same year that the first HIV protease inhibitors came to market, he drew a self-portrait almost daily. In the open, airy room, the spoken words coming from the video and the words on the walls swirl around as one looks at the framed faces. There is a light touch here that nonetheless manages to be immersive. The retrospective is selective in its offerings, and though much is necessarily missing, there is no sense of lack, but rather encouragement to seek out more on your own.