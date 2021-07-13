Cancel
The Painter & The Preacher: Botticelli's Mystic Nativity and Savonarola's Sermons

By Jennifer Sliwka
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn February 7, 1497 the Piazza della Signoria, the civic heart of the city of Florence, erupted into flames as piles of artworks, books, mirrors, fine clothes, and musical instruments were stacked high and lit on fire. Known as the Bonfire of the Vanities, these pyres were the result of years of preaching by the Dominican friar Girolamo Savonarola who petitioned Florentine citizens to sacrifice all objects that might tempt one to sin, to redress what he deemed the corrupt and vice-ridden aspects of their lives. In his sermons, Savonarola warned the Florentines that the apocalypse was approaching and claimed that their city could become the New Jerusalem (the abode of the blessed in Heaven) if the citizens would only repent. In a city that had become known for its wealth, intellect, and beauty, such a public destruction of valuable objects represented a huge reversal, or a dramatic re-invention, of their civic identity.

