Shariff Korver’s Do Not Hesitate (2021)
Music forms a sonic spine to the Dutch-language film Do Not Hesitate (2021), the second feature from Venezuelan-born director Shariff Korver, one of the entrants in the Tribeca Film Festival’s International Narrative Competition. Like many war films, Do Not Hesitate pays homage to Apocalypse Now (1979). The film’s three Dutch soldiers, stranded by their broken-down armored personnel carrier in an unnamed West Asian country, set their stereo to an orchestral recording of Richard Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries.” But that musical cue, forever associated in film history with the helicopter assault sequence in Francis Ford Coppola’s Vietnam War masterpiece, is quickly replaced by an EDM rendition of the song. The European soldiers, at first skeptical of the traditional version of Wagner, find the modern remix more appealing. They begin to dance.brooklynrail.org
