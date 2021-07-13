Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Rindon Johnson: Law of Large Numbers

By Ann C. Collins
brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rawhide skin of a whole cow hangs from paracord rigging over the entrance to SculptureCenter. It sags in the middle, heavy with rainwater from the previous night that stains it with dark lines as a dingy residue settles to its bottom. Suspended beneath a cloudless blue sky, the dryer parts of the hide glow yellow and beige in the afternoon sun. Sourced in North Carolina, it arrived at SculptureCenter in January, and was left to age and react with the elements in the museum’s courtyard for a few months before being incorporated into Rindon Johnson’s 2021 work, For example, collect the water just to see it pool there above your head. Don’t be a Fucking Hero!. Standing directly beneath the installation, I weigh the possibility of the skin splitting, its contents bursting onto the pavement or perhaps a bystander like myself against its apparent ability to stretch and change, the way it softens into something pliant in response to the water it holds.

brooklynrail.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Giorno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#North Atlantic Ocean#Stained Glass#Catskills#Weather#Sculpturecenter#Chisenhale Gallery#Transamerica Pyramid#Trans Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
York, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Something Stinks In South Carolina

There’s something rotten in South Carolina … and for once it isn’t corrupt politicians, dirty cops or shady judges. In this case, something is literally rotten. And the stench is so bad it is spreading across state lines …. Readers who live just south of Charlotte, North Carolina – including...
Maryland Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

A Maryland widow put her million-dollar mansion on the market. Then sovereign citizens moved in.

Valued at $1.5 million, the Falls Road home has it all. Hidden among trees on 2 acres with an elegant outdoor terrace overlooking lush green forest, the 2½-story mansion boasts a stone fireplace and vaulted wood-beam ceilings, six bedrooms and five bathrooms, a deluxe butler’s pantry and indoor pizza oven and large windows across the walls of the 10,000-square-foot space. There’s even a treehouse with a wraparound porch.
WildlifePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Bull sharks in the upper Mississippi? It does happen!

For many people, the idea of sharks in the upper Mississippi River would seem laughable, yet they have been caught here at least twice– once in 1937 and again in 1995. In both cases, bull sharks managed to swim upstream past St. Louis, Missouri, more than 1,160 river miles from the Gulf of Mexico where they are normally found.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Woman who jumped with dog from NYC high-rise identified

The woman who jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise with her dog in hand has been identified as Linda Holston, a recent transplant to the Big Apple. Holston, 60, moved to Manhattan in 2017 from New Mexico, where she acted in community theater. In New York, she studied acting at the William Esper Studio, completing the program in 2019, according to an online profile on Backstage.com.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Mary Mattingly: A Year of Public Water

In June 2020, Mary Mattingly and More Art launched A Year of Public Water, a collaboration that uses various platforms to inform its audience about the sources of New York’s water supply. Beginning with the premise that knowledge of the watershed’s history is a key to its sustainable future, the project’s goals include promoting stewardship of the water system that connects upstate to downstate and fostering greater cooperation between the communities that maintain it. 19 reservoirs and lakes feed the city’s drinking water system, and the water, while treated to make it safe to drink, is unfiltered. Strict standards have to be met to protect the water supply and avoid the costs of filtration, requiring cooperation between the city and the residents of the towns and farms along the watershed. The project, carried out by Mattingly and the staff of More Art, a non-profit organization that supports socially engaged public art projects, started with a website: http://public-water.com. The website relates the economic, political, social, and scientific background of New York’s water supply, stretching from geological time to the present. Now, site-specific components of the project have been installed in Prospect Park, addressing issues facing the park, the watershed, and, by extension, the entangled histories of human intervention into natural resources.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Ruth Hardinger: Transcending Fields

The sculptor and painter Ruth Hardinger arrived in New York from Iowa in the early 1970s. Given her experience of growing up in visually expansive farm country, she brought with her an essential focus on the experience of three-dimensional space. Over the years of living and working as an artist—primarily a sculptor—in New York, her reference to space merged with a strong commitment to environmentalism. Perhaps ironically, the materials most apparent in her work are those of urban detritus, namely cast concrete and corrugated cardboard, a somewhat unusual combination that is difficult to maneuver together. Even so, Harding has been able to conceive a broad range of highly unpredictable forms from these materials. One of the anticipatory delights of this vast, nearly overwhelming, survey of Hardinger’s work on view at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City is coming to terms with this remarkable formal diversity.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Gregg Bordowitz: I Wanna Be Well

Immediately establishes the varied scope of the artist’s practice. His video work Habit (2001) plays in a corner with two seats in front of the intimate screen. On either side, in vinyl, are the first three poems from Debris Fields (2014), but the rest of the series of 24 appear in numerical order throughout the exhibit. In 1995, the same year that the first HIV protease inhibitors came to market, he drew a self-portrait almost daily. In the open, airy room, the spoken words coming from the video and the words on the walls swirl around as one looks at the framed faces. There is a light touch here that nonetheless manages to be immersive. The retrospective is selective in its offerings, and though much is necessarily missing, there is no sense of lack, but rather encouragement to seek out more on your own.
Museumsbrooklynrail.org

Wangechi Mutu

Thin gold ribs protrude from the torso of Wangechi Mutu’s MamaRay (2020), a bronze manta ray-woman sculpture burnished to a dark brown, almost black, patina. The oval head, crowned by a deep widow’s peak dotted by truncated domes of varying sizes, features wide-set eyes that are narrowed to slits. Within the white cube of Gladstone Gallery, it exudes a sense of self-possession, even hauteur. At the Legion of Honor, another edition of Mama Ray is installed in the Court of Honor, an outdoor pavilion flanked by the museum’s iconic neoclassical columns. There, Mama Ray sits next to an enlarged version of Rodin’s The Thinker and a glass pyramid similar to I.M. Pei’s at the Louvre. It’s a fitting entrance to a feisty dialogue between Mutu’s exhibition I Am Speaking, Are You Listening? and the Legion of Honor’s European collection.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Melanie George & Ali Rosas-Salas with Thomas Ford

This past September, Jacob’s Pillow announced that it would expand its curatorial team, adding two women of color—dramaturg and scholar Melanie George and live-performance curator Ali Rosa-Salas—to a powerful entity within the organization. The decision would reflect a larger issue within the dance world: gatekeeping positions are often held by those who uphold a dance culture that values white, Western art forms. But George and Rosa-Salas are deeply invested in pushing against those norms.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Fountain House Gallery

Among the array of “poppets”—three-dimensional figurative sculptures made from fabric, wire, string, and beads—on display at Fountain House Gallery’s 2021 booth for the Outsider Art Fair (which was held online and at various New York City venues from January 28 through toFebruary 7, 2021), Adjustment (2020) catches my eye. In particular, the amulet, a weighty circular object comprised of intricate textures and geometric shapes accompanied by a doubled string of small beads, pulls attention to what could be a torso and divides head from arms from elongated tail—its end, tightly wound with a bright yellow string, curling upward like a mermaid. I like the contrast between the metallic charm, the softness of the magenta fabric, and the thin, hot pink string that wraps around tightly to form a body. There is an errant bead near the top which looks as if it could be a single eye, although it appears to be looking toward something imperceptible to the viewer. To be in the presence of Adjustment is to feel its energetic and aesthetic effects. It does not feel surprising, then, that artist Angela Rogers says that she was inspired by the Tarot card of Justice, and indeed, different poppets at the booth are named for other cards in the Major Arcana. Although some may interpret Justice as a sign that injustice will be righted and others see the card as a call for truth, I see these diverse interpretations presented by Adjustment as offering invitations to think about the multiple modalities of Fountain House Gallery and Studio’s mission to promote art produced by people with mental illness. As Fountain House artists gain exposure (Fountain House Gallery has had a booth at the Outsider Art Fair since 2007, for instance) they are able to be in community with one another to share ideas and techniques, and they reduce the stigma of living with mental illness.
LawLaw.com

NYLJ 100: Large New York Law Firms Tightly Controlled Head Count Growth

The rapid expansion of New York’s largest law firms finally halted last year, amid the rocky times of the pandemic, and several big firms in the New York Law Journal 100 saw their head count in the state plummet by double-digits. The NYLJ 100 tracks the number of full-time equivalent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy