Elisabeth Kley: Minutes of Sand

Cover picture for the articleElisabeth Kley’s first solo museum exhibition reminds me of the National Art Museum of Catalonia in Barcelona. Much of the museum is a wonderland of intimate spaces: the disembodied frescoed interiors of myriad early medieval chapels. In some traditions, depictions of paradise take the form of zones of rich alternating bands of bright color and eternally repeated patterns, and Kley has created a space like this, albeit temporarily. In her installation of black and white large-scale geometric pottery, floor panels, and three color screen-printed wall hangings, Edouard Benedictus Lotus, X’s and Stripes, and After Bakst (all 2020), Kley imagines heaven, or at least an alternate realm, not as an aery cloud-filled firmament, but of geometric perfection and the comforting repetition of vegetal forms, rolling waves, and architectural detail.

Onyedika Chuke: The Forever Museum Archive_Circa 6000BCE

In The Forever Museum Archive_Circa 6000BCE, on view at the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s Art Center on Governor’s Island until October 31, Onyedika Chuke presents new iterations from his decade-long ever-expanding body of work, The Forever Museum Archive. Unveiled for the first time in 2011 at his alma mater Cooper Union, the archive includes an assortment of art and non-art objects, hand-made sculptures, texts, and moving images. First conceived as an essay during an extensive trip in Libya in 2011, the artist explores structures of power, systems of oppression, and modes of operandi that guide modern society. Each iteration, showcased at “site museums”—including the American Academy in Rome, Extenso in France, the Verbier Sculpture Park in Switzerland, and several locations in New York City, including the Drawing Center and the Socrates Sculpture Park—has urged viewers to reexamine their suppositions about our world. In this version, Chuke links history and society through the feet of Hermes, the severed head of Hercules, and clips from Ameican History X (1998)—the cult classic film capturing the zeitgeist of Southern California neo-Nazi culture.
Brooklyn, NYbrooklynrail.org

Saul Chernick: Enlightened Objects

Saul Chernick’s Enlightened Objects are both physically and perceptively sensible. They are so magnetically tangible that it’s difficult not to touch them, yet they have a transcendental quality that belongs to a different kind of universe. This universe reveals itself through the sculptures’ muddied colors and sand-like material, emanating from the textures, smooth and coarse. Found objects peek through like fragments of real life in a dream.
Designyoursun.com

Art is the crowning glory of room design

Don't forget art when putting together your home’s interior design. It can make or break the look of any room. Quality pieces tie a room together and use space to its best advantage, creating interest and showcasing your personality. Poor choices can make your home seem cluttered or chaotic. In...
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Giuseppe Penone with Francesca Pietropaolo and Alexis Dahan

On the occasion of the exhibit Giuseppe Penone at Marian Goodman Gallery in New York, which ran from March 9 to April 17, 2021, Rail Editor-at-Large Francesca Pietropaolo and contributor Alexis Dahan held a public conversation with Giuseppe Penone on April 9, over Zoom, discussing touch, color, the book as physical object, sculpture, poetry, animism, Man’s relationship to Nature, and much more. What follows is the edited text of that interview, which took place in Italian (with simultaneous translation in English) and appears here in English translation (translation by Angela Brisotto and Francesca Pietropaolo).
Museumsbrooklynrail.org

Wangechi Mutu

Thin gold ribs protrude from the torso of Wangechi Mutu’s MamaRay (2020), a bronze manta ray-woman sculpture burnished to a dark brown, almost black, patina. The oval head, crowned by a deep widow’s peak dotted by truncated domes of varying sizes, features wide-set eyes that are narrowed to slits. Within the white cube of Gladstone Gallery, it exudes a sense of self-possession, even hauteur. At the Legion of Honor, another edition of Mama Ray is installed in the Court of Honor, an outdoor pavilion flanked by the museum’s iconic neoclassical columns. There, Mama Ray sits next to an enlarged version of Rodin’s The Thinker and a glass pyramid similar to I.M. Pei’s at the Louvre. It’s a fitting entrance to a feisty dialogue between Mutu’s exhibition I Am Speaking, Are You Listening? and the Legion of Honor’s European collection.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Ruth Hardinger: Transcending Fields

The sculptor and painter Ruth Hardinger arrived in New York from Iowa in the early 1970s. Given her experience of growing up in visually expansive farm country, she brought with her an essential focus on the experience of three-dimensional space. Over the years of living and working as an artist—primarily a sculptor—in New York, her reference to space merged with a strong commitment to environmentalism. Perhaps ironically, the materials most apparent in her work are those of urban detritus, namely cast concrete and corrugated cardboard, a somewhat unusual combination that is difficult to maneuver together. Even so, Harding has been able to conceive a broad range of highly unpredictable forms from these materials. One of the anticipatory delights of this vast, nearly overwhelming, survey of Hardinger’s work on view at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City is coming to terms with this remarkable formal diversity.
Visual Artbrooklynrail.org

65. (SoHo)

“A sensitive organization of lines and colors on a canvas must have ultimate social value,” writes an artist in the early 1940s. Some 30 years later a former student of his gets his first solo show at the age of 32. For the exhibition, the artist, who lately has been spending more and more time making music, dumps in the middle of a SoHo gallery a tangle of wires and light fixtures. So impoverished as to be practically homeless, the sculptor-singer has scrounged the materials from streets and subway stations: “I didn’t have no money, I had a rough life. I used to go down to the train station and take lights outta there. I’d find wiring all over, because SoHo was being built up. Tons of great trash.” On one evening, his band (which is just him and an iconoclastic keyboard player) perform a concert of their shockingly stripped down and aggressive music at the gallery. It’s a cold wet night and many members of the audience arrive wearing soaked clothes. The heat from the light sculpture in the middle of the floor is so intense that some people start draping their coats and jackets onto the lights to dry them out. In a videotaped interview years later the artist, who sold none of his work from the show, explains: “It was great to see these kids with their coats and stuff and smoking pot and just lounging in the room, man. It was like part of the thing. I always loved the fact that art could have some kind of use in life.”
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

William Eric Brown: ColorStatic

William Eric Brown’s ColorStatic is a highly innovative show of TV screen-like tablets, spotted with random shapes that look both like abstract paintings and the static ones that used to be found on televisions. Brown fills a metal pan with two tubes of watercolor paint and waits—as long as a week—for the liquid to evaporate. He then presses wet plaster onto the paint residue, and the surface picks up the color in ways that turn it into a record of the hue’s impress. Sometimes the imprint of the wire mesh will be evident on the surface if Brown presses the plaster down hard on the dried, formerly-liquid color.
Visual Artbrooklynrail.org

On Being Sane

Roger Cardinal coined the term “outsider” in 1972, using examples of European art, and specifically the work of psychiatric hospital patients collected by the artist Jean Dubuffet under the heading of Art Brut.1 He argued therein for both the specificity and salience of visual displays of excessive subjectivity, and prized artists for summoning forth inner visions. Like Dubuffet, Cardinal kept outsider art and its ecstatic devotional practices apart from mainstream culture, characterizing tendencies of alienation, whether through developmental disabilities, psychosis, or the seemingly more benign but no less determinant geographical remove from urban modernity. Thus we have the making of antimodern ciphers, freer and more authentic than professional artists.
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

Kevin Prufer’s The Art of Fiction

Thanks to the collective efforts of social justice activists the world over, it is virtually impossible for any American responsible for cultural production to avoid persistent systemic inequities formerly muted or ignored. In the case of poet Kevin Prufer, whose work has long been informed by a genuine commitment to ethics, The Art of Fiction, his eighth collection of verse, spotlights uncomfortable truths with compassionate force. As the title of the book suggests, Prufer accomplishes this through an inventive, supple storytelling style that binds memories and hypotheticals to various fictional forms. The bulk of the collection is comprised of poems in which multiple narratives initially run parallel, then gradually angle towards one another and ultimately intersect. Through several deft maneuvers, seemingly distinct lines of inquiry merge and blend with unexpected coherence. Thus, Prufer’s craftsmanship tells its own story, an unlikely tale of suspense, whereby various materials are selected and shaped into the ineffable yet palpable structure that produces the poem. If the best storytellers invent realities to establish a kind of veracity that witness and memory alone cannot manage, their very inventions become facts themselves, entities as tangible as orchids, Tupperware, and contaminated water. The best poems in The Art of Fiction are phenomenal in both senses of that word.
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

field recordings of mind in morning

The young dog runs the hills & far across the pasture. a neighbor & his boy arrive at dusk to shoot deer & coyote. somewhat far away a poet-friend’s heart is racing. an aunt & her nephews fight over who deserves her mother’s money. this is the way that twisted...
Shoppingmomtastic.com

The Best Sand Buckets

When it comes to family vacations, nothing beats a day at the beach. You get to soak up some rays while your kids explore the giant sandbox around them. But having the right accessories can make their playtime even more enjoyable. A classic sand bucket helps them sift, carry, and build their dreams into the sand. Best of all, most buckets these days come with a range of other fun accessories to let their imaginations run wild. That's why we've done the research to bring you our favorite sand buckets available today. Check them out below and get your beach totes packed.
Photographybrooklynrail.org

Erik Kessels and Thomas Sauvin’s Talk Soon

Erik Kessels and Thomas Sauvin, with text by Kingston Trinder and design by Capucine Labarthe. In the spring of 2020, Dutch artist and curator Erik Kessels sent his friend French photography collector Thomas Sauvin a photograph of a run-down car. Sauvin responded with an image of a worse-for-wear car radiator featuring the pointing hand and slippered feet of an unknown figure. Thus started a wordless dialogue between the two which spanned several months as the world began to lockdown and quarantine amid the worsening pandemic. The result of that conversation is Talk Soon, a five by seven inch, spiral-bounded tearaway photo-postcard book featuring some 120 images passed between them. Despite the situation that became the impetus for Kessels and Sauvin’s back and forth, there is a sense of play and irreverence in their photo-based conversation which utilizes the kitschy and whimsical as much as it does the quotidian.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Still time to build sand sculptures

There are only a few more days left in this year’s Dispersed Sand Sculpture Festival. The 26th annual Sand Sculpture Festival is taking place the entire month of July, at any beach that sculptors choose. There are no entry fees this year and no experience is required; all you need is some motivation to play in the sand and be creative. So, round up a few friends, grab some shovels and buckets, and head to any beach in Humboldt County to create your own sandy masterpiece.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Gregg Bordowitz: I Wanna Be Well

Immediately establishes the varied scope of the artist’s practice. His video work Habit (2001) plays in a corner with two seats in front of the intimate screen. On either side, in vinyl, are the first three poems from Debris Fields (2014), but the rest of the series of 24 appear in numerical order throughout the exhibit. In 1995, the same year that the first HIV protease inhibitors came to market, he drew a self-portrait almost daily. In the open, airy room, the spoken words coming from the video and the words on the walls swirl around as one looks at the framed faces. There is a light touch here that nonetheless manages to be immersive. The retrospective is selective in its offerings, and though much is necessarily missing, there is no sense of lack, but rather encouragement to seek out more on your own.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Dave McKenzie with Maddie Klett

Disturbing the View at the Whitney is a performance happening throughout the summer by New York-based artist Dave McKenzie. McKenzie uses window-washing instruments to activate the museum’s floor-to-ceiling windows by repeatedly, and rhythmically, apply a chalky substance. This action indeed disturbs the view to the stunning vistas overlooking Lower Manhattan.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

A Tribute to SVA’s Art Writing MFA

For fifteen years, from 2006 to 2021, the MFA program in Art Criticism & Writing (which changed its name to Art Writing in 2015) invited some of the best and most prominent art writers to speak. The series was established by the founding Chair of the program, Thomas McEvilley, who presided over the first five events, and was then continued by the new chair, David Levi Strauss, to its conclusion. The first talks were held in the SVA Amphitheater on 23rd Street and 3rd Avenue, then moved to the SVA Theatre on 23rd Street and 9th Avenue, and finally to our own department library on 21st Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues. At that point, the series was renamed “Quijote Talks,” in honor of the storied El Quijote bar and restaurant in the Chelsea Hotel, where our students and faculty often went with the speakers for dinner and talk after the lectures. The name was also, of course, inspired by the errant knight himself, and the series consisted of pointed talks and discussions about relevant pasts and possible futures. Here’s the link to the archive: Quijote Talks & Lecture Series Archive.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

63. (Various locations)

An artist who starts off as a painter finds herself thinking more and more about the space in front of the wall than about the surface of the canvas. Moving to New York after grad school she is unable to afford a studio and must make her work in a small apartment. Space is at a premium: “I had no desire to make objects and I had no place to store them,” she later recalls. She begins making “furniture-scale” assemblages with objects around her apartment, castoffs she salvages from the streets and items from hardware stores and thrift shops. Once she starts exhibiting her work, its scale grows quickly and Home Depot, Goodwill, Costco become her go-to sources. Driven by a love of color and a quest for emotional resonance, she incorporates a dizzying array of everyday stuff into her work. Often just the lists of materials, singly banal but collectively jarring, are enough to set one’s mind thinking in new ways:

