New York City, NY

Necessary Fictions

By Jean Dykstra
brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States troops appear likely to be pulled out of Afghanistan ahead of the September 11 deadline set earlier this year by President Biden, bringing to an end the 20-year conflict that’s become known as the “forever war.” Some 775,000 American troops had been deployed to Afghanistan as of 2019, according to the Washington Post, and more than 7,000 have died. Photographs of fallen American soldiers, though, are rare, despite the fact that in 2009, President Obama lifted a 19-year ban on publishing images of the flag-draped military coffins of fallen American soldiers returning from Afghanistan. “The news media’s near blackout” of such images, wrote Sarah Sentilles in a 2018 New York Times article, “enables collective amnesia about war and its aftermath … and allows the American public to ignore the real costs of the wars we send our fellow citizens to fight.” That public includes young soldiers about to be deployed, unaware themselves of what they may be facing.

