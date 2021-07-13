Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Stretching Time in River to River’s 20th Season

By Noa Weiss
brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiver to River is the only time to catch my artsy friends in FiDi. For the month of June, weirdos in jumpsuits infiltrate banker territory, hungry for public performance. This year’s lineup did not disappoint—tastefully walking the line between celebratory and solemn. Over three weekends in June, Movement Research collaborated with River to River to curate a series of processional performances in Battery Park City. I attended Okwui Okpokwasili and Emilý Æyer’s “Procession,” which proved to be both simple and challenging.

brooklynrail.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movement Research River#Emil Yer Processions#Juneteenth#Black Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
KFVS12

Current River State Park to host ‘Journaling through Time’ workshop

SALEM, Mo. (KFVS) - You can learn about journaling and its similarities and differences during a workshop at Current River State Park. The workshop will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3. It is approximately two hours long. According to Missouri State Parks, the class will introduce participants to...
Rockford, ILWIFR

Rock River Robotics off-season competition is back

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The ninth annual Rock River Robotics Off-Season Competition, a premier STEM-engagement showcase event, will take place on Sunday, July 25. Free to the public, the 2021 R2OC is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Market Pavilion in downtown Rockford. The event is produced by the R2OC committee, and supported by sponsors Collins Aerospace, PCI Pharma Services, and Woodward.
TravelBrush News Tribune

Old Fall River Road is a seasonal delight

Sometimes scarcity makes an experience feel more valuable. Perhaps that is the case when drivers take a trip up Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park. Traveling up the one-way unpaved road is a seasonal delight. Old Fall River is only open from July 3 to Oct. 4 of this year.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

River this morning............

Plenty of shrimp in Drs Lake for bait...........tossed the net about 10 times, with at least half of what hit the deck going back over the side....mosquito larvae!. Took the ones we kept, maybe 100-120, and anchored up on the walkway of a dock in about 4 feet of water. Never moved. Could not use more than one rod at a time. Out of shrimp by 11:00.......
Redding, CAmyoutdoorbuddy.com

2021 Sac River King salmon season is on!

Captain Justin Thompson drew first blood for the 2021 Sacramento River King salmon season. Today was the annual Sacramento River King salmon opener below the Red Bluff Diversion Dam, 30 minutes south of Redding, Ca. Perfect weather and the presence of big, bright King salmon in the Sacramento River made for a great morning of fishing. We managed to get into a beautiful King salmon first thing in the morning and had a few takedowns that just didn't stick. Its no wonder the bite was a bit on the slow side, the secton of the river we fished was pretty much a full house. Every hole had a bunch of boats fishing and it undoubtedly affected the fish in a negative way. Most of the boats came in with zero salmon, but I heard of at least one boat that had four salmon in the fish box today. Several boats had scores of one or two, but that wasn't the majority by any means. We also experienced a lot of grass and moss in the river due to the heavy boat traffic. The good news is we saw lots of salmon rolling and just about every hole in the our section of the river held salmon today. The other positive was the presence of some nice 3 yr old salmon ranging from 12-20 lbs. All indicators are pointing to a pretty good salmon season on the Sacramento River. When things settle dow after this weekend we should start to see some better catch rates, especially during the work week. This opener will start to peak some interest in salmon fishing on the Sacramento River and our call volume will increase. Our season schedule is pretty solid already, but with all 4 guides fishing for salmon again this year, we can accomodate a good number of reservations from groups that want to fish for salmon this year. The season looks very promising so this mght be a good year to experience fishing for big King salmon while its still a fairly strong run. If the water managers and salmon hatcheries don't pull it together, we may not be salmon fishing in the coming decade or so. Please call Jaynie with questions or for help with booking your trip. Thank you!
Flint, MIPosted by
Cars 108

‘River Lights’ Event Illuminates Flint’s River Bank Park

Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint experienced a literal "Glow Up" last weekend during River Lights. Riverbank Park is already a really cool place to walk around and explore during a normal day, but River Lights stepped the magic level up 1,000%. If you've never been to Riverbank Park in Flint, you should make it a priority to go. It's architectural history alone is fascinating, and even though it's far from it's original grandeur, it's still really cool.
Texas StatePosted by
US105

The World’s Longest Lazy River in Central Texas is A Fantastic Time

If you've never visited BSR Cable Park in Waco, then you're missing out on tons of Summer fun!. BSR Cable Park is located at 5347 Old Mexia Rd in Waco and offers a variety of fun activities for the whole family. The park includes a surf pool, cable park, royal flush and the world's longest man made lazy river, plus cabins and a hotel for those who want to spend more than just a day at the park.
Musicdiscovernepa.com

Rockin’ the River

Rockin’ the River brings free Friday night concerts to the River Common in Wilkes-Barre! With food trucks, craft beer and plenty of music, the event features fun for all ages. Ryan has been telling stories through film for years. He graduated from Wilkes University in 2013 with a degree in...
Travelexplore-mag.com

The Happy Camper: Southwestern Ontario Camping Road Tour (Part 2)

Here’s part 2 of my big camping road trip of Southwestern Ontario!. A good majority of campers use Wheatley as a base camp for exploring the neighbouring Point Pelee National Park. I’ve done the same thing in the past. But this time we kept to exploring Wheatley and all it has to offer.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

405 University Drive

Opportunity knocks to secure this stunning colonial style home with a large open floor plan, sited on a level .36 acre lot. This charming community of approximately 45 homes is situated within minutes to BWI Airport, Fort Meade/NSA, major commuter routes, restaurants, shopping and more! From the moment you enter this home, you are swept away with the 2 story open foyer, soaring ceilings, plenty of natural light and appealing floor plan which flows easily from room to room. The kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite counters, and a center island, all of which is open to a generously sized family room with a gas fireplace and lovely sunroom with walls of windows overlooking the back yard. The 4 upper level bedrooms are sizeable, including the primary bedroom, which is adjoined by a large primary bathroom with dual vanities, a custom shower and a soaking tub. An enormous unfinished basement provides an abundance of storage and future living space with walk out stairs/private entrance to the back yard. Come see!
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Scenic railroad sweetens excursions

CUMBERLAND — Nothing like a few scoops of ice cream to make the idea of a train ride even more enticing. The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad has sweetened the deal for families and kids with its new Ice Cream Train ride. Wesley Heinz, interim CEO of the railroad, said the new excursion is one of the recent changes made at the tourist attraction in an effort to increase ridership.
EnvironmentABC 4

Lake Powell elevation drops below historic low

LAKE POWELL, Utah (ABC4) – Another Utah body of water has hit historic lows as the state continues to experience widespread drought. Over the weekend, the Great Salt Lake’s southern portion dropped to a new low, with average daily water levels dropping an inch below the previous record set in 1963. Experts say water levels may decline an additional foot over the next several months.
Manorville, NYnorthforker.com

Waterdrinker Farm offers family fun, sunflowers and Long Island’s newest brewery

When the Weiss family purchased the 80-acre tract of land off Wading River Road in Manorville in 2018 to open Waterdrinker Farm, they had plenty of ideas about what they wanted to do as they dove into the agri-tourism industry. In the three years since opening the farm, the family has found a way to be busy and keep customers coming in every season — beyond the traditional pumpkin patch outings of the fall, they host a tulip festival in the spring, and a holiday-themed village in the winter, and they make sunflowers the stars of the show in the summer.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

jason bruges studio presents the constant gardeners, a monumental outdoor robotic art installation

Jason bruges studio will unveil the constant gardeners, a one of its kind, large-scale, performative robotic art installation on 28 july 2021 in ueno park, tokyo as part of the tokyo tokyo festival special 13. the artwork was commissioned by the tokyo metropolitan government and arts council tokyo (tokyo metropolitan foundation for history and culture) and is delivered in partnership with the british council, as part of their uk/japan bilateral season.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

rojkind arquitectos assembles prefab pyramidal getaway cabins in mexico

‘wander 2.0’ is a modular and prefabricated structure, emerging as a vivid getaway cabin amid a woodland area in malinalco, mexico. the project is the result of a collaboration between wander, rojkind arquitectos, amasa estudio and TUUX and takes shape as a new way of vacationing, inviting visitors to disconnect from the city and reconnect with nature. the design includes three different types of structure, with the pyramid shape as the common axis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy