You Never Know

Remember a time long, long ago (early 2020) when soft-hearted commentators were worried about precarity and the ill effects on workers of the gig economy? It turned out that relatively few people were actually in the gig economy, though almost all work is indeed precarious. Two short—if admittedly extraordinary—years later, the dominant labor-market worry finds the shoe on the other foot: in the words of a New York Times headline on June 5, 2021, “Workers Are Gaining Leverage Over Employers Right Before Our Eyes.”