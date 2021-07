The Helper Merchants returned from the week long, state-wide moratorium with a two-game split against Washington on the road Monday night in Hurricane. Falling just short in a 5-4 setback in the first game of the night, the Merchants responded with a 9-8 win to close out the lengthy road trip and late night. The split runs Helper’s record to 18-3 overall on the season and 10-3 in league play.