Two Local Graduating Seniors Awarded Scholarships By The Winston-Salem Police Foundation
Winston-Salem, N.C. – The Winston-Salem Police Foundation announced two students of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System (WS/FCS) as recipients of its second annual scholarship program. The scholarships were awarded in two categories – General Community and the Winston-Salem Police Department Dependent. Students were selected through an application and objective review process and awarded a one-time disbursement of $1,000.
