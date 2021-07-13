Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

Two Local Graduating Seniors Awarded Scholarships By The Winston-Salem Police Foundation

Yes Weekly
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinston-Salem, N.C. – The Winston-Salem Police Foundation announced two students of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System (WS/FCS) as recipients of its second annual scholarship program. The scholarships were awarded in two categories – General Community and the Winston-Salem Police Department Dependent. Students were selected through an application and objective review process and awarded a one-time disbursement of $1,000.

