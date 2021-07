If you have ever browsed the Internet for tips to lose weight, you have probably come across a few articles that state the benefits of adding apple cider vinegar (ACV) to your diet. But before you add the ingredient to your weight loss plan, there are some things that you must remember, says health coach Luke Coutinho. In a detailed video on the subject, he has explained that while ACV aids weight loss, it is only a small part of the process. In the video, he said, “While ACV has several benefits, you must also know the side effects that you can have of consuming ACV if it does not suit you, you overdo it or do it the wrong way.”