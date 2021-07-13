Sacha Baron Cohen Sues Cannabis Company Over 'Borat' Advert

A federal court has thrown out the defamation lawsuit filed by Roy Moore, Alabama’s former chief justice, against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen today (13 July).Moore had been interviewed by Baron Cohen for his show Who Is America? under the pretence that he would receive an award for his support of Israel. Baron Cohen was in character as an Israeli anti-terrorism expert who claimed he had technology that would show whether Moore was a paedophile.In 2017, sexual misconduct allegations against Moore cropped during his U.S. Senate run, including accusations that he had pursued teenagers. Moore brought the suit against Baron...