Sacha Baron Cohen Sues Cannabis Company Over 'Borat' Advert

Lexington Clipper-Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis': Suit filed over ad with Borat. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has sued a cannabis dispensary after a billboard showed him posing as Borat with two thumbs up and the words "It's nice!"

lexch.com

