Manufacturing facilities of the future will undoubtedly be more agile and autonomous. But in order to do so, a number of critical challenges must be addressed. One of the most concerning manufacturing hurdles is the increased cost of equipment and advanced technologies required for digitalisation. Another is an acute labor shortage. According to a study by Deloitte, in the US there is an estimated 2.4 million manufacturing positions left unfilled between 2018 and 2028.