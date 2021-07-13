Denise Heersink joins SLV Federal Bank

Duane Bussey, CEO of San Luis Valley Federal Bank is pleased to announce that Denise Heersink has joined the bank’s management team and will handle mortgage and consumer lending at the bank’s Monte Vista office, and will soon handle Branch Manager responsibilities there. Denise most recently worked for RG Bank as their Chief Lending Officer. She is a Valley native and grew up in Monte Vista and graduated from Monte Vista High School. She is also a graduate of the Colorado School of Banking.