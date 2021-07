ALAMOSA — Society Hall continues to provide live and in-person shows at The Hall with Leah Grams Johnson and Mark Dudrow on Saturday, July 17th at 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 6:30 and tickets for The Hall are available online at www.societyhall.org or in person at the Green Spot in Alamosa (711 State Ave) and are $15. The concert will also stream live on the Society Hall Facebook page.