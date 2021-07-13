John “JD” Frederick Dahlberg passed away peacefully at his home on July 2, 2021 at the age of 69. He was born on January 4, 1952 to Joseph and Gladys (Pieper) Dahlberg in Caledonia, Minnesota. He married his high school sweetheart, Connie Rohrer, on October 30, 1971. They made their home on the Dahlberg family farm where John was a dairy farmer for many years. He was later employed as a foreman for Call Construction where he worked for 32 years before his retirement.