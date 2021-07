Delta’s 50/70 Intermediate and the 11-12 Major League All Star baseball teams found the going a bit rocky last week in opening round games in Colorado’s state baseball competition for the various summer leagues. The 50/70 Intermediates found South Boulder to be a salty opponent in a 5-3 loss that dropped the local team into the losers’ bracket where it was to play the loser of game 2, between South Boulder and the District 5 champion which was played on Sunday, in a Monday (July 19) contest. The winner of Monday’s game would be in the state finals against either South Boulder or District 5.