Alden Milo Guberud, age 77 of Prescott, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 9, 2021 at his home. Alden was born May 18, 1944 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Arnold and Stella (Mathieson) Guberud. He graduated from Spring Grove High School, with the Class of 1962. Al furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. On June 12, 1965, Al was united in marriage to Elizabeth Ann Teeslink. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Kristin and Eric and 56 years of devotion. Al worked in the grocery business for 35+ years, including time with Fairway Foods and Ptacek’s IGA.