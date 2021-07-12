Cancel
Albany, OR

Former grass seed manager sentenced to federal prison

By Connor McCarthy
kezi.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY. Ore.-- A former general manager for the Jacklin Seed Company was sentenced Thursday for committing fraud and money laundering crimes. Christopher Claypool, 53, is from Spokane, Washington but oversaw facilities in Albany and Jefferson. The United States Department of Justice said he schemed with a colleague to defraud Jacklin Seed's parent company, J.R. Simplot between 2013 and 2019. He pleaded guilty in March of 2021 after being arrested in February. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison and three years of supervision. Claypool also paid $8.3 million in restitution and agreed to forfeit $7.8 million in criminally derived proceeds as part of his plea agreement.

