Blueprint Virginia 2030 virtual meeting coming up
The Virginia Chamber Foundation (VCF) is continuing its Blueprint Virginia 2030 Regional Tour, and Region 8’s virtual meeting is coming up. Virtual meetings have been scheduled in every GO Virginia region throughout the state. Region 8’s virtual meeting will be held July 28. Region 8 consists of the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton, Waynesboro, Winchester; and the counties of Augusta, Bath, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren.www.nvdaily.com
