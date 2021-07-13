Residents Invited to Commemorate Derecho Anniversary at Event in Bever Park

The City of Cedar Rapids is hosting a free event on August 10, 2021 to commemorate the impact the derecho had on our city and residents, and celebrate coming together to support each other during a disaster. Join City leaders, staff and first responders at Bever Park Pavilion at 10:30 a.m. for a tree planting ceremony, followed by lunch and interactive activities.

Local food truck vendors will provide free lunch while supplies last. The City will also provide information about disaster preparedness, community replanting efforts, and free giveaways. Emergency responders and City staff will be on hand to speak with residents and answer questions.

Date: August 10, 2021

Location: Bever Park Pavilion, Bever Park, 2700 Bever Ave SE (Pavilion is located directly off Bever Ave.)

Time: 10:30 am – noon