Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Bever Woods Neighborhood Considered for National Register

Posted by 
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5JvG_0aw4IJ8100

A SE-side neighborhood is being considered for the National Register of Historic Places.

The Bever Woods neighborhood was surveyed in 2019 and was found eligible for the National Register. A neighborhood meeting is planned for Wednesday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m. at the Bever Park pavilion (located off Bever Avenue near the pool entrance) to share what this process means with area residents. All interested residents are welcome to attend. Residents are encouraged to bring any historic information they have on their properties, which could be of use for the nomination (abstracts, photos, etc.).

Neighborhoods that are added to the National Register are promoted and distinguished for adding historic value to Cedar Rapids. The National Register designation does not impose design requirements on property owners, and allows for certain incentives and benefits to be accessed from the National Park Service.

The 2019 historic survey was completed in 2020 and involved archival research and fieldwork, along with photographic documentation of buildings in the area. The Bever Woods area is bounded by Bever Park on the east, Bever Avenue SE on the south, 21st Street SE on the west, and Grande Avenue SE on the north.

Looking ahead, upon the completion of the nomination forms, the nomination would be submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office for review by a state committee in spring 2022. If approved, the area would then be listed as a National District.

Residents who are interested in participating or have historic property information they would like to share can contact 319-286-5041 or email hpreview@cedar-rapids.org.

Comments / 0

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

13
Followers
94
Post
971
Views
ABOUT

Cedar Rapids is the second-largest city in Iowa and is the county seat of Linn County. The city lies on both banks of the Cedar River, 20 miles (32 km) north of Iowa City and 100 miles (160 km) northeast of Des Moines, the state's capital and largest city. It is a part of the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids Region of Eastern Iowa which includes Linn, Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Jones, Johnson, and Washington counties.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Park Service#Hpreview Cedar Rapids Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy