Bever Woods Neighborhood Considered for National Register

A SE-side neighborhood is being considered for the National Register of Historic Places.

The Bever Woods neighborhood was surveyed in 2019 and was found eligible for the National Register. A neighborhood meeting is planned for Wednesday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m. at the Bever Park pavilion (located off Bever Avenue near the pool entrance) to share what this process means with area residents. All interested residents are welcome to attend. Residents are encouraged to bring any historic information they have on their properties, which could be of use for the nomination (abstracts, photos, etc.).

Neighborhoods that are added to the National Register are promoted and distinguished for adding historic value to Cedar Rapids. The National Register designation does not impose design requirements on property owners, and allows for certain incentives and benefits to be accessed from the National Park Service.

The 2019 historic survey was completed in 2020 and involved archival research and fieldwork, along with photographic documentation of buildings in the area. The Bever Woods area is bounded by Bever Park on the east, Bever Avenue SE on the south, 21st Street SE on the west, and Grande Avenue SE on the north.

Looking ahead, upon the completion of the nomination forms, the nomination would be submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office for review by a state committee in spring 2022. If approved, the area would then be listed as a National District.

Residents who are interested in participating or have historic property information they would like to share can contact 319-286-5041 or email hpreview@cedar-rapids.org.