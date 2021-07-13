Cancel
Opinion: Cannabis will be big business in NM

By Tom McDonald
Eastern New Mexico News
 11 days ago

New Mexico has become the 18th state to legalize recreational cannabis. It’s been a long time coming. Not counting a failed half-century drug war that grossly distorted the damage marijuana does to body and mind, New Mexicans started arguing in earnest over full legalization about 10 years ago — around when our neighbor to the north, Colorado, was preparing to blaze the trail. We had already been a frontrunner in the legalization of medical marijuana, but got cold feet when it came to recreational use.

