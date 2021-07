The Roxton food pantry is in need of manpower to avoid interruption in serving people. The Roxton food pantry is in need of manpower to avoid interruption in serving people. Through the Dorothy West building at 201 S. Pecan, the Roxton pantry serves several hundred people with free food each month. But getting the groceries transported from Paris and unloaded into the Roxton facility is proving a challenge to the current crop of volunteers, said Allan Hubbard, Downtown Food Pantry executive director.