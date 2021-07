The buzzing arenas of classroom buildings and lecture halls are replaced with your childhood desk and chair, or one that you might not even own. Walking down a few doors to see a friend across the third-floor residence corridor now takes four hours to just visit them for a weekend. Instead of having the luxury of an extensive array of five dining areas (all within walking distance), a kitchen sits idle, now somewhat foreign to the nine months of your absence. Far from the independence experienced at college, many students find themselves taking up the space of their former selves at home.