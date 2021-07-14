Large number of protesters gather for Free Cuba demonstration at Cuba Libre at Havana Jax

A large number of Free Cuba protesters have set up at Cuba Libre at Havana Jax. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has blocked Atlantic Boulevard near St. Nicholas.

Demonstrators chanted "Free Cuba!" and "Viva Cuba Libre" while holding signs saying 'Biden Free Cuba,' 'Humanitarian Military Intervention Now' and 'SOS Cuba.' Many of those not displaying signs waved Cuban and American flags together.

They represented a diverse group of people, including some children, calling for Cuban liberty.

Earlier in the evening, protesters temporarily blocked part of I-95 near Atlantic Boulevard. Several law enforcement vehicles blocked the protesters to only a ramp onto I-95. Eventually, the protesters left the road, allowing traffic to continue.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding to demonstration on I-95:

“This evening response teams from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of protesters blocking traffic on Interstate 95 near the Downtown-Southbank area. While JSO supports protesters and their right to peacefully take a stand for their cause, the blocking of interstate roadways is an illegal act. Our priority is to maintain public safety at all times for everyone involved. At this time, the scene is secure and remains an active investigation. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. As the matter is resolved, we will provide further updates.”

Police did not say if the protesters involved in blocking I-95 were arrested or will be charged.

There are no reports of any violence in the protests. Police have set up a command post at Bishop Kenny High School.

Rallies supporting protests in the small nation have been going on in Jacksonville over the past two days. Hours before Tuesday's protests, local Cuban American leaders gathered at 1928 Cuban Bistro to educate people on why the Cuban people are taking to the streets.

"In 62 years, the people are finally standing up," Rebecca Gonzales, who owns 1928 Cuban Bistro, said. "We're here because we're coming together as a culture and as a family because Cuba we're all about family."

While an economic recession and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases have fueled protests, much of the demonstrators have called for a regime change in Cuba.

In all four of Florida's major cities, protesters took to the streets, echoing the voices of the protesters throughout Cuba.

First Coast News has a crew following this breaking news event and will update this story throughout the night.