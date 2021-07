Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has enjoyed his first weeks with new manager Bruno Lage. Gibbs-White was speaking after their friendly defeat to Crewe. He told the club's website: “It's going really good. The way he wants to play is really good for us and we're still trying to get used to how he wants to play. We had Nuno for four years, so the transition is quite different, but since he came in the door the new manager, he's been unbelievable, he's been demanding and I'm enjoying working for him and looking forward to seeing how things go.