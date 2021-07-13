Cancel
Public Health

MPs back compulsory care worker Covid vaccinations without seeing key document

Shropshire Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTories lined up to criticise the Government for not publishing an impact assessment of the policy ahead of the vote. Compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for care home staff in England have been approved by MPs – despite them not seeing a key document detailing the policy’s impact. From the autumn, anyone...

Helen Whately
Public Healthkhn.org

France, Greece Mandate Covid Vaccines For Health Care Workers

As Europe struggles with covid hotspots related to the delta variant, two nations are requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated. France boosted restrictions for non-vaccinated citizens, prompting a rush to get shots. Germany, Turkey and Israel are also in the news. France and Greece have both announced plans...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid vaccine passports WILL be required to get into Tory conference despite rebel MPs threatening to boycott the event - as Labour signals it could vote AGAINST making the proof compulsory at clubs and football matches

Covid passports will be required a Conservative Party conference despite rebel MPs threatening to boycott the event, it can be revealed today. Tory insiders told MailOnline that proof people are double-jabbed is set to be required at the gathering in Manchester in October. The system is expected to be used...
Public HealthThe Independent

Fifth of workers in Covid self-isolation, industry bosses tell MPs

One in five high street workers are self-isolating due to Government pandemic tracing rules, and the situation could worsen, hospitality and retail bosses have warned MPs. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade group UKHospitality, told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee that firms have forecast that a third of staff could soon be isolating.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson has ‘let down’ country by breaking promise to fix social care, say MPs and charities

Boris Johnson has been accused of “letting down” the country by failing to fulfil a promise he made exactly two years ago to fix Britain’s broken social care system.One the second anniversary of his arrival at Downing Street, charities and opposition parties have vowed to make sure the prime minister does not forget his pledge.In his first speech after becoming prime minister on 24 July 2019, Mr Johnson told the nation: “We will fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared.”No such plan has yet been published, and there was disappointment this...
Public Healthnashvillemedicalnews.com

AHA Statement On COVID-19 Vaccination Policies For Health Care Workers

The American Hospital Association (AHA) Board of Trustees adopted a policy statement on the vaccination of health care workers. The statement supports hospitals and health systems that adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, with local factors and circumstances shaping whether and how these policies are implemented. In addition, the AHA continues to strongly urge the vaccination of all health care personnel to protect all patients and communities from the risks of COVID-19.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.

