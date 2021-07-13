Cancel
Miami County, IN

Foundation announces fall deadline for Lilly scholarship applications

By STAFF REPORT Peru Tribune
 12 days ago

The Miami County Community Foundation has announced a fall deadline for application’s for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. The scholarship is a 4-year full-tuition scholarship awarded to one local high school senior who will begin his or her college career in the fall of 2022. The recipient must intend to enroll as a full-time student and pursue a baccalaureate degree at any accredited public or private Indiana college or university.

