Foundation announces fall deadline for Lilly scholarship applications
The Miami County Community Foundation has announced a fall deadline for application’s for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. The scholarship is a 4-year full-tuition scholarship awarded to one local high school senior who will begin his or her college career in the fall of 2022. The recipient must intend to enroll as a full-time student and pursue a baccalaureate degree at any accredited public or private Indiana college or university.www.perutribune.com
