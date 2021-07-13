Cancel
'Freedom of speech for all… except pesky footballers who should know their place': Gary Lineker sarcastically lashes MPs who try to win votes by talking about football but don't want players getting involved in politics

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Gary Lineker has publicly called out MPs who win votes by talking about football but don't want players getting involved in politics.

Conservative MP for Romford Andrew Rosindell took to Twitter to bash England footballer Tyrone Mings who took an astonishing broadside at Priti Patel by accusing the Home Secretary of 'stoking the fire' of racism by labelling the team's taking of the knee as 'gesture politics'.

Rosindell wrote: 'We are all proud of our England team, who have had the support of the whole country over recent weeks, but please focus on football, not politics. If you win for England, you win for everyone!'

To which ex-footballer Gary Lineker sarcastically quipped: 'So politicians can talk about football (particularly when they think they might bag a vote or two), but footballers should talk about politics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAUW2_0aw4DnJ400
Gary Lineker has publicly called out MPs who win votes by talking about football but don't want players getting involved in politics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yq3VY_0aw4DnJ400
MP Andrew Rosindell took to Twitter to tell footballers to 'focus on football, not politics'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGJsR_0aw4DnJ400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hu7ar_0aw4DnJ400
Conservative MP for Romford Andrew Rosindell took to Twitter to bash England footballer Tyrone Mings who took an astonishing broadside at Priti Patel by accusing the Home Secretary of 'stoking the fire' of racism by labelling the team's taking of the knee as 'gesture politics'

'Freedom of speech for all... except for those pesky footballers who should know their place.'

Rosindell was replying to Mings's comment on Twitter in which he slated Priti Patel.

The Home Secretary had initially gone on social media to condemn the racist abuse suffered by black players of the England football team.

She wrote: 'I am disgusted that @England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oenU5_0aw4DnJ400
Prior to the tournament, the Home Secretary had said she 'did not support' those engaging in 'that type of gesture politics' when asked if she supported stars taking the knee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0VBW_0aw4DnJ400
England star Tyrone Mings (pictured taking the knee during a friendly against Romania in June) tonight launched an astonishing broadside at Priti Patel by accusing the Home Secretary of 'stoking the fire' of racism by labelling the team's taking of the knee as 'gesture politics'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057MUl_0aw4DnJ400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EV2Zb_0aw4DnJ400

'It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable.'

The Three Lions ace said the Conservative minister had 'no right' to condemn the online abuse against fellow stars Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

The trio faced a barrage of vile comments from racist online trolls after missing penalties in last night's heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Today Ms Patel described the abuse of England's stars as 'disgusting', as she joined the nationwide condemnation of those behind the messages.

But, replying to the Tweet, the England defender said: 'You don't get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as "Gesture Politics" and then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we're campaigning against, happens.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C35b8_0aw4DnJ400
Marcus Rashford today said he was 'close to tears' after well-wishers covered graffiti sprayed on his Manchester mural with notes of support in the wake of his Euro 2020 penalty heartache
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUOif_0aw4DnJ400
Harry Kane tonight sent a clear message to those behind the vile racist abuse of England stars in the wake of last night's heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat by saying 'we don't want you'

The Home Secretary had said prior to the tournament that she 'did not support' those engaging in 'that type of gesture politics', when asked if she supported stars taking the knee.

And she said it was up to fans whether they booed the gesture during England's Euro 2020 campaign.

The comments by Mings come as his teammate Rashford today said he was left 'close to tears' after well-wishers covered graffiti sprayed on his Manchester mural with loving notes in the wake of his Euro 2020 penalty heartache.

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane sent his own message to those behind the vile racist abuse of England stars in the wake of last night's heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat by saying: 'We don't want you.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

