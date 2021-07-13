Extended Q&A with Chef Scott Conant

Can’t get enough of our Great 48 honoree chef Scott Conant? Neither can we! Here’s an extended cut of our interview for that feature, for your chef-crushing pleasure. We are so excited you’re up for being featured as one of our Great 48. It’s our way to highlight interesting people in the Valley, and after watching you on Food Network for years, I was so excited for you to be part of the Valley. Can you tell me about how that came to be?