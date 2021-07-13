CALCO, Central DeWitt among grant recipients
The Clinton County Development Association recently allocated $425,000 in grants to 27 applicants. The CCDA approved the 2021 spring grant recommendations; it received 29 applications, totaling $923,000 in requests, for the spring grant cycle, CCDA Director Brigham Tubbs said. One project application was canceled by the applicant due to an increase in construction costs, Tubbs said. One project was excluded because it was not fully funded, Tubbs noted.www.dewittobserver.com
