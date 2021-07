A year away from fairs has us all looking forward to this week’s Livingston County Ag Fair at the 4-H fairgrounds near Pontiac. This will be our family’s temporary home Wednesday through Saturday as our son Kasen makes his in-person showing debut. We had the virtual experience last year but are thrilled to be back on the grounds. Catch us in the dairy barn throughout the week or say “hey” while I am wondering around gathering stories and conducting interviews.