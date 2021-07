Winter wheat production in Colorado, based on conditions as of July 1, 2021, is forecast at 75.85 million bushels, according to the July 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is 85 percent above the 41.04 million bushel crop produced last year. Estimated acreage for harvest, at 1.85 million acres, is 330,000 acres more than the 1.52 million acres harvested in 2020. As of July 1, the average yield is forecast at 41.0 bushels per acre, 2.0 bushels per acre above the June 1 forecast and 14.0 bushels above last year’s final yield.