Woodland Public Schools’ special needs preschool students thrived in a remote-learning environment thanks to the efforts of teachers and families
After a rough start in the spring of 2020, teacher Patty Morgan refined the system over the 2020-2021 school year by adding live classes and one-on-one support. Preschool students in Woodland Public Schools’ special education program celebrated a full year of successful remote learning and their graduation into kindergarten with a special outside ceremony where students received activity bags, posed for photos with their teachers, and enjoyed refreshments.www.clarkcountytoday.com
