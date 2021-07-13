Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dewitt, IA

The 34th annual Autumn Fest set for Sept. 18

dewittobserver.com
 11 days ago

The annual fall tradition in DeWitt is expanding, according to the DeWitt Chamber & Development Company. Autumn Fest, an event that allows the DCDC and patrons to say “thank you” to DeWitt businesses, will take place Sept. 18. While more details will be released in the coming months, the most traditional aspects of the event will once again be offered, including a sidewalk chalk contest, food vendors, a car show and live music by Country Tradition.

www.dewittobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dewitt, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Dewitt, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Dcdc#Country Tradition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy