The 34th annual Autumn Fest set for Sept. 18

The annual fall tradition in DeWitt is expanding, according to the DeWitt Chamber & Development Company. Autumn Fest, an event that allows the DCDC and patrons to say “thank you” to DeWitt businesses, will take place Sept. 18. While more details will be released in the coming months, the most traditional aspects of the event will once again be offered, including a sidewalk chalk contest, food vendors, a car show and live music by Country Tradition.