Myrtle Severude, 87, of Chetek, Wis., passed away peacefully on July 4, 2021. She was surrounded by family and supported by dear friends. Myrtle was born on March 15, 1934, to Leonard and Mabel (Larson) Huset. She was baptized and confirmed at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church where she was a lifetime active member. She graduated from Chetek High School and attended St. Olaf College. Myrtle married James Severude on June 19, 1955, at New Scandinavia Church. They moved to Sioux Creek Township where they farmed and raised their family.